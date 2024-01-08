Heat vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - January 8
The Miami Heat (20-15) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Jimmy Butler, ahead of their Monday, January 8 matchup with the Houston Rockets (18-16) at Kaseya Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.
The Heat fell in their last game 113-97 against the Suns on Friday. In the losing effort, Bam Adebayo paced the Heat with 28 points.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|21.0
|5.0
|4.5
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Questionable
|Concussion Protocol
|6.0
|2.9
|1.4
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|11.0
|5.1
|2.3
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Tari Eason: Questionable (Leg), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Dillon Brooks: Questionable (Oblique)
Heat vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
