The Miami Heat (20-15) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Jimmy Butler, ahead of their Monday, January 8 matchup with the Houston Rockets (18-16) at Kaseya Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat fell in their last game 113-97 against the Suns on Friday. In the losing effort, Bam Adebayo paced the Heat with 28 points.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Foot 21.0 5.0 4.5 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Concussion Protocol 6.0 2.9 1.4 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Ankle 11.0 5.1 2.3

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Tari Eason: Questionable (Leg), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Dillon Brooks: Questionable (Oblique)

Heat vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

BSSUN and Space City Home Network

