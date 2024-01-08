Heat vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (20-15) take the court against the Houston Rockets (18-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Heat vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-4.5
|217.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- In 21 of 35 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points.
- The average point total in Miami's matchups this year is 224, 6.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 16-19-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Miami has been favored 19 times and won 14, or 73.7%, of those games.
- This season, Miami has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heat vs Rockets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|21
|60%
|112.5
|225
|111.6
|221.5
|222.4
|Rockets
|18
|52.9%
|112.5
|225
|109.9
|221.5
|222.4
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total four times.
- Against the spread, Miami has fared worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and 11 times in 20 road games.
- The Heat score just 2.6 more points per game (112.5) than the Rockets allow (109.9).
- When Miami totals more than 109.9 points, it is 14-8 against the spread and 17-5 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Heat vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|16-19
|1-6
|16-19
|Rockets
|22-12
|8-5
|14-20
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Heat
|Rockets
|112.5
|112.5
|23
|23
|14-8
|11-8
|17-5
|9-10
|111.6
|109.9
|8
|2
|10-9
|18-2
|12-7
|16-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.