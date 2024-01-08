The Miami Heat (20-15) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (18-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network.

Heat vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

BSSUN and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Rockets 111

Heat vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)

Rockets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-0.8)

Heat (-0.8) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Heat have covered less often than the Rockets this year, tallying an ATS record of 16-19-0, compared to the 22-12-0 record of the Rockets.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 61.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (14.3%).

Houston and its opponents have gone over the point total 41.2% of the time this season (14 out of 34). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (16 out of 35).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 14-5, while the Rockets are 9-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

With 112.5 points per game on offense, the Heat rank 23rd in the NBA. Defensively, they cede 111.6 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

Miami is grabbing only 41.4 rebounds per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 42.3 boards per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Heat are averaging 26.1 dimes per game, which ranks them 16th in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 12.5 turnovers per game, Miami ranks seventh in the NBA. It forces 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

With a 38.4% three-point percentage this season, the Heat are third-best in the NBA. They rank 13th in the league by making 12.8 treys per contest.

