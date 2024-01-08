On Monday, January 8, 2024, the Miami Heat (20-15) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (18-16) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network.

Heat vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

BSSUN and Space City Home Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs Rockets Additional Info

Heat vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Heat have a +31 scoring differential, putting up 112.5 points per game (23rd in the league) and allowing 111.6 (ninth in the NBA).

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.5 points per game (23rd in NBA) and give up 109.9 per outing (second in league).

These two teams rack up 225 points per game between them, 5.5 more than this game's over/under.

These teams surrender 221.5 points per game combined, 2.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami is 16-19-0 ATS this season.

Houston has put together a 22-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Bam Adebayo 23.5 -118 22.0 Tyler Herro 22.5 -105 22.4 Jaime Jaquez 15.5 -105 13.7 Kyle Lowry 7.5 -111 9.3

Heat and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3500 +1500 - Rockets +15000 +8000 -

