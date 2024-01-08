Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Clay County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mandarin High School at Ridgeview High School