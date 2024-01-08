Clay County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Clay County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mandarin High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
