Bam Adebayo plus his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his last time on the court, a 113-97 loss to the Suns, Adebayo put up 28 points and 10 rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.0 20.0 Rebounds 11.5 10.3 10.2 Assists 4.5 3.9 3.8 PRA -- 36.2 34 PR -- 32.3 30.2



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Adebayo has made 8.0 shots per game, which adds up to 14.2% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.7.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive team in the league, allowing 109.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Rockets have conceded 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

The Rockets concede 23.6 assists per game, best in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 34 20 9 3 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.