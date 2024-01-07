Trey Palmer was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a game against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Palmer's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 18, Palmer has 37 receptions for 375 yards -- 10.1 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns, plus three carries for 22 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 62 occasions.

Trey Palmer Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Buccaneers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Ko Kieft (DNP/shoulder): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Rakim Jarrett (FP/quadricep): 4 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Palmer 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 62 37 375 102 3 10.1

Palmer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 2 6 1 Week 6 Lions 7 2 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 22 0 Week 9 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 10 Titans 4 2 21 0 Week 11 @49ers 6 4 22 0 Week 12 @Colts 5 4 17 0 Week 13 Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 14 @Falcons 1 1 5 0 Week 15 @Packers 2 1 5 0 Week 16 Jaguars 6 4 42 0 Week 17 Saints 5 4 84 1

