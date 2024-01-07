The UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 as 1.5-point favorites. The Bulls have won six games in a row. The matchup's point total is set at 151.5.

South Florida vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -1.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

South Florida has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 151.5 points.

South Florida's games this season have had an average of 146.2 points, 5.3 fewer points than this game's total.

South Florida is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

UAB has covered the spread less often than South Florida this season, sporting an ATS record of 4-8-0, compared to the 7-5-0 mark of South Florida.

South Florida vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 9 75% 77.5 154 75.9 145.6 148.8 South Florida 3 25% 76.5 154 69.7 145.6 147.8

Additional South Florida Insights & Trends

Against the spread in AAC games, the Blazers were 6-7-0 last year.

The Bulls' 76.5 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 75.9 the Blazers allow to opponents.

South Florida has put together a 6-0 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 75.9 points.

South Florida vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 4-8-0 1-8 9-3-0 South Florida 7-5-0 2-2 3-9-0

South Florida vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB South Florida 17-2 Home Record 9-9 7-5 Away Record 4-7 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

