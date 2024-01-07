Two hot squads meet when the UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Blazers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulls, who have won six in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Florida vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

South Florida Stats Insights

  • The Bulls have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, two percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Blazers have averaged.
  • South Florida has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 18th.
  • The Bulls score only 0.6 more points per game (76.5) than the Blazers allow (75.9).
  • When it scores more than 75.9 points, South Florida is 6-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Florida scored 3.6 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than away (74.8).
  • The Bulls allowed 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.
  • South Florida made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Albany (NY) W 89-73 Yuengling Center
12/29/2023 Alabama State W 73-70 Yuengling Center
1/4/2024 Temple W 76-68 Yuengling Center
1/7/2024 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
1/12/2024 Rice - Yuengling Center
1/18/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.