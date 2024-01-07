Should you wager on Sean Tucker scoring a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Sean Tucker score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a TD)

Tucker has 23 rushing yards on 15 attempts (7.7 yards per carry).

Tucker also has two catches for 9 yards (3 per game) on the year.

Tucker has not scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

Sean Tucker Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 15 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Bears 8 7 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 0 0 0 0

