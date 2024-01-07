Will Rakim Jarrett Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rakim Jarrett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 contest against the Carolina Panthers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Jarrett's stats on this page.
Entering Week 18, Jarrett has four receptions for 60 yards -- 15.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for zero yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on nine occasions.
Rakim Jarrett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quadricep
- The Buccaneers have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Trey Palmer (LP/hip): 37 Rec; 375 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Ko Kieft (DNP/shoulder): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 18 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Jarrett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|4
|60
|27
|0
|15.0
Jarrett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|2
|1
|41
|0
