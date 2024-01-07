Rakim Jarrett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 contest against the Carolina Panthers (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Jarrett's stats on this page.

Entering Week 18, Jarrett has four receptions for 60 yards -- 15.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for zero yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on nine occasions.

Rakim Jarrett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quadricep

The Buccaneers have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Trey Palmer (LP/hip): 37 Rec; 375 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Ko Kieft (DNP/shoulder): 1 Rec; 2 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jarrett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 4 60 27 0 15.0

Jarrett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 0 0 0 Week 2 Bears 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Saints 1 1 3 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 3 1 9 0 Week 11 @49ers 2 1 41 0

