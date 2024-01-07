Will Rachaad White Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 18?
When Rachaad White suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 18 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -135 (Bet $13.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Tampa Bay's top rusher, White, has carried the ball 253 times for 915 yards (57.2 per game), with six touchdowns.
- White has also caught 60 passes for 531 yards (33.2 per game) with three touchdowns.
- White has rushed for a TD in five games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.
- He has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 16 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.
Rachaad White Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|17
|39
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|17
|73
|1
|5
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|14
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|15
|56
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|7
|26
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|13
|34
|0
|6
|65
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|9
|39
|0
|7
|70
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|20
|73
|2
|4
|46
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|20
|51
|0
|2
|47
|1
|Week 11
|@49ers
|9
|30
|1
|6
|28
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|15
|100
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Panthers
|20
|84
|1
|3
|22
|0
|Week 14
|@Falcons
|25
|102
|0
|2
|33
|1
|Week 15
|@Packers
|21
|89
|0
|2
|50
|1
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|20
|39
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|11
|42
|0
|4
|24
|0
