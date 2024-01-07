When Rachaad White suits up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 18 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -135 (Bet $13.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Tampa Bay's top rusher, White, has carried the ball 253 times for 915 yards (57.2 per game), with six touchdowns.

White has also caught 60 passes for 531 yards (33.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

White has rushed for a TD in five games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

He has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 16 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Rachaad White Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0 Week 7 Falcons 13 34 0 6 65 0 Week 8 @Bills 9 39 0 7 70 0 Week 9 @Texans 20 73 2 4 46 0 Week 10 Titans 20 51 0 2 47 1 Week 11 @49ers 9 30 1 6 28 0 Week 12 @Colts 15 100 0 2 10 0 Week 13 Panthers 20 84 1 3 22 0 Week 14 @Falcons 25 102 0 2 33 1 Week 15 @Packers 21 89 0 2 50 1 Week 16 Jaguars 20 39 1 6 38 0 Week 17 Saints 11 42 0 4 24 0

