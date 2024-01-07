Rachaad White has a good matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers concede 123 rushing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

This year, White has compiled a team-best 915 yards on 253 attempts (57.2 ypg), with six rushing TDs. White has added 60 receptions for 531 yards, good for 33.2 yards per game and three receiving touchdowns.

White vs. the Panthers

White vs the Panthers (since 2021): 3 GP / 43.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

Carolina has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 19 opposing players this year.

The Panthers have let six opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Panthers allow 123 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense this season.

The Panthers' defense ranks 32nd in the league with 25 rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 70.5 (-111)

White Rushing Insights

White has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (43.8%) out of 16 opportunities.

The Buccaneers have passed 56.7% of the time and run 43.3% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 410 rushes this season. He's handled 253 of those carries (61.7%).

White has rushed for at least one touchdown five times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 36 offensive TDs).

He has 36 carries in the red zone (62.1% of his team's 58 red zone rushes).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

White Receiving Insights

White, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in 13 of 16 games this year.

White has been targeted on 66 of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (12.3% target share).

He has been targeted 66 times, averaging 8.0 yards per target (50th in NFL).

White has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 16 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

White has been targeted eight times in the red zone (13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Saints 12/31/2023 Week 17 11 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/24/2023 Week 16 20 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 21 ATT / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 25 ATT / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 20 ATT / 84 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs

