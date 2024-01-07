On Sunday, the NBA slate will include the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) visiting Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (20-15) at Amway Center, with the matchup beginning at 6:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center

Paolo Banchero vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 1346.5 1502.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.5 47.0 Fantasy Rank 9 28

Paolo Banchero vs. Trae Young Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero provides the Magic 22.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic put up 113.8 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112 per outing (11th in NBA). They have a +63 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Orlando pulls down 43.4 rebounds per game (20th in league) while conceding 41.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

The Magic make 10.7 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 1.2 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.8% from deep (26th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 36%.

Orlando and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Magic commit 14.3 per game (24th in league) and force 14.9 (second in NBA).

Trae Young & the Hawks

Trae Young averages 27.7 points, 3.0 boards and 11.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks have a -47 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 122.6 points per game to rank third in the league and are giving up 123.9 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.

Atlanta pulls down 44.6 rebounds per game (eighth in the league) compared to the 43.6 of its opponents.

The Hawks connect on 14.2 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 36.7% from deep while their opponents hit 38.7% from long range.

Atlanta and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hawks commit 13 per game (16th in the league) and force 14 (sixth in NBA play).

Paolo Banchero vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game -1.0 -1.4 Usage Percentage 29.4% 31.5% True Shooting Pct 55.3% 58.9% Total Rebound Pct 11.7% 4.6% Assist Pct 22.6% 45.0%

