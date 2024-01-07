When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash with the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, Mike Evans will be up against a Panthers pass defense featuring Xavier Woods. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 201.3 12.6 3 26 9.78

Mike Evans vs. Xavier Woods Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans' team-high 1,233 yards as a receiver have come on 76 receptions (out of 128 targets) with 13 touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Tampa Bay has 3,697 (231.1 per game), 15th in the league.

The Buccaneers are averaging 21.2 points per game, 19th in the NFL.

Tampa Bay ranks 20th in the NFL in pass rate, throwing the ball 33.5 times per game.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers rank 22nd in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 60 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 50.8%.

Xavier Woods & the Panthers' Defense

Xavier Woods leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 58 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Carolina is top-10 this season, ranking third in the NFL with 2,801 total passing yards allowed (175.1 allowed per game). It also ranks sixth in passing TDs allowed (19).

This season, the Panthers are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, giving up 25.4 points per game (third in NFL).

Carolina has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Panthers have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Mike Evans vs. Xavier Woods Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Xavier Woods Rec. Targets 128 33 Def. Targets Receptions 76 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.2 20 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1233 58 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 77.1 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 315 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 13 2 Interceptions

