Should you wager on Mike Evans scoring a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Evans has 76 receptions (128 targets) and paces the Buccaneers with 1,233 yards receiving (77.1 per game) plus 13 TDs.

Evans has a touchdown catch in 11 of 16 games this season, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

Mike Evans Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1 Week 9 @Texans 5 4 87 0 Week 10 Titans 10 6 143 1 Week 11 @49ers 12 5 43 1 Week 12 @Colts 9 6 70 2 Week 13 Panthers 12 7 162 1 Week 14 @Falcons 6 1 8 0 Week 15 @Packers 6 4 57 1 Week 16 Jaguars 9 7 86 2 Week 17 Saints 4 3 70 0

