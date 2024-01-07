Mike Evans will be running routes against the third-best passing defense in the league when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Evans has put up a team-high 1,233 yards (on 76 catches) with 13 TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 128 times, producing 77.1 yards per game.

Evans vs. the Panthers

Evans vs the Panthers (since 2021): 4 GP / 138.5 REC YPG / REC TD

Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Carolina has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 175.1 passing yards per game yielded by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Panthers have surrendered 19 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks sixth in the NFL.

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-118)

Evans Receiving Insights

Evans, in 10 of 16 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Evans has received 23.9% of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (128 targets).

He is averaging 9.6 yards per target (20th in league play), racking up 1,233 yards on 128 passes thrown his way.

In 11 of 16 games this season, Evans has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has 36.1% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (13).

Evans has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (23.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 TAR / 7 REC / 86 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 7 REC / 162 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

