How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-10) will try to end a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Miami Hurricanes (10-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Watsco Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison
- The Demon Deacons put up only 3.9 more points per game (60.3) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (56.4).
- When it scores more than 56.4 points, Wake Forest is 3-5.
- Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.
- The Hurricanes put up 6.1 more points per game (71.1) than the Demon Deacons give up (65).
- Miami (FL) is 8-1 when scoring more than 65 points.
- Wake Forest is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
- This year the Hurricanes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Demon Deacons give up.
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 8.9 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
- Jaida Patrick: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)
- Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|Alabama State
|W 81-36
|Watsco Center
|12/31/2023
|Louisville
|L 77-72
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Boston College
|L 70-64
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|1/7/2024
|Wake Forest
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/14/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
