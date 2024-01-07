The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-10) will try to end a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Miami Hurricanes (10-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Watsco Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons put up only 3.9 more points per game (60.3) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (56.4).

When it scores more than 56.4 points, Wake Forest is 3-5.

Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.

The Hurricanes put up 6.1 more points per game (71.1) than the Demon Deacons give up (65).

Miami (FL) is 8-1 when scoring more than 65 points.

Wake Forest is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

This year the Hurricanes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Demon Deacons give up.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 8.9 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

8.9 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Jaida Patrick: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35) Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%

6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG% Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

