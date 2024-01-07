Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's ACC slate includes the Miami Hurricanes (9-1) facing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Jasmyne Roberts: 11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaida Patrick: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kyla Oldacre: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Lashae Dwyer: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alexandria Scruggs: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.