How to Watch Men's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In a Sunday NCAA Men's Hockey slate that features a lot of thrilling contests, the match featuring Colorado College versus Minnesota is a game to catch.
Watch your favorite men's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Simon Fraser vs Providence
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Minnesota vs Colorado College
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.