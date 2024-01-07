When the Orlando Magic (20-15) and Atlanta Hawks (14-20) face off at Amway Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, Paolo Banchero will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSSE

BSFL, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic's Last Game

The Magic were victorious in their previous game versus the Nuggets, 122-120, on Friday. Banchero was their leading scorer with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 32 10 11 3 0 1 Jalen Suggs 27 4 1 0 1 7 Cole Anthony 23 2 4 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero's numbers for the season are 22.7 points, 4.9 assists and 7.1 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony posts 14.4 points, 4.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Suggs is putting up 13.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Moritz Wagner posts 11.1 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Anthony Black is putting up 5.2 points, 1.8 assists and 2.6 boards per game.

Watch Banchero, Trae Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 26.9 7.9 6.1 1 0.6 1.8 Franz Wagner 21 5.5 3.5 1.2 0.4 1.1 Cole Anthony 11.9 4.3 2.8 0.9 0.3 1.3 Moritz Wagner 9.9 5.9 1.6 0.5 0.2 0.5 Jalen Suggs 12.8 2.1 2.2 0.6 0.8 2.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.