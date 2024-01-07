Magic vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) visit the Orlando Magic (20-15) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Amway Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is set at 240.5.
Magic vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-1.5
|240.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 240.5 points in eight of 35 games this season.
- Orlando has had an average of 225.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 14.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Orlando is 24-11-0 against the spread this year.
- The Magic have won in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Orlando has a record of 7-12, a 36.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Magic vs Hawks Additional Info
Magic vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|19
|55.9%
|122.6
|236.4
|123.9
|235.9
|240.2
|Magic
|8
|22.9%
|113.8
|236.4
|112
|235.9
|226.6
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Magic have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.
- Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (12-4-0). On the road, it is .632 (12-7-0).
- The Magic put up 10.1 fewer points per game (113.8) than the Hawks give up (123.9).
- When it scores more than 123.9 points, Orlando is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Magic vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|24-11
|15-8
|17-18
|Hawks
|8-26
|3-13
|22-12
Magic vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Magic
|Hawks
|113.8
|122.6
|19
|3
|7-1
|8-21
|7-1
|14-15
|112
|123.9
|11
|28
|23-7
|5-1
|19-11
|5-1
