The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) are traveling to face the Orlando Magic (20-15) for a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Amway Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Hawks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks average 122.6 points per game (third in the league) while allowing 123.9 per outing (28th in the NBA). They have a -47 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Magic outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (posting 113.8 points per game, 19th in league, and giving up 112.0 per outing, 11th in NBA) and have a +63 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 236.4 points per game between them, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 235.9 points per game combined, 4.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 26 times.

Orlando has won 24 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +10000 +5000 - Hawks +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.