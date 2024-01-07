Will Ko Kieft Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ko Kieft did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 contest against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Kieft's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Ko Kieft and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Kieft's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Ko Kieft Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Buccaneers have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Trey Palmer (LP/hip): 37 Rec; 375 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Rakim Jarrett (FP/quadricep): 4 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Zay Flowers
- Click Here for Zack Moss
- Click Here for Robert Woods
- Click Here for Noah Brown
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Kieft 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2.0
Kieft Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|1
|1
|2
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.