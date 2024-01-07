Ko Kieft did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 contest against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Kieft's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Ko Kieft Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Buccaneers have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Trey Palmer (LP/hip): 37 Rec; 375 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Rakim Jarrett (FP/quadricep): 4 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Kieft 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 1 2 2 1 2.0

Kieft Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 1 1 2 1

