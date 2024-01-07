The Clemson Tigers (8-6) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (11-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday in ACC play. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles score 15.9 more points per game (84.9) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (69).

Florida State has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 69 points.

Clemson's record is 8-5 when it gives up fewer than 84.9 points.

The Tigers record 5.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Seminoles allow (69.6).

Clemson has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 69.6 points.

Florida State is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 74.7 points.

This season the Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Seminoles concede.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.9 BLK, 57.6 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.9 BLK, 57.6 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 21.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

21.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) O'Mariah Gordon: 14 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

14 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Alexis Tucker: 7.6 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Schedule