The Clemson Tigers (8-5) play the Florida State Seminoles (9-3) in a clash of ACC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Florida State vs. Clemson Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Florida State Players to Watch

Makayla Timpson: 12.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK

Clemson Players to Watch

Amari Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

