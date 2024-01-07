The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the North Texas Eagles (11-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

The Owls put up an average of 59.2 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.1 the Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.1 points, Florida Atlantic is 3-2.

North Texas' record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 59.2 points.

The Eagles score 75.1 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 61.6 the Owls give up.

When North Texas puts up more than 61.6 points, it is 11-1.

Florida Atlantic is 5-7 when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 46.3% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Owls concede.

The Owls' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is 3.1 higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Jada Moore: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.3 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.3 FG% Mya Perry: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (30-for-68)

12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (30-for-68) Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Dyllan Hanna: 3.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 57.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Schedule