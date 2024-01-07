Sunday's contest at UNT Coliseum has the North Texas Eagles (11-3) squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-54 win, as our model heavily favors North Texas.

The Owls enter this game after a 57-52 loss to SMU on Thursday.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 72, Florida Atlantic 54

Other AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

The Owls notched their best win of the season on December 18 by registering a 59-58 victory over the UCF Knights, the No. 90-ranked team in our computer rankings.

According to the RPI, the Eagles have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Florida Atlantic has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Florida Atlantic 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 on the road over UCF (No. 90) on December 18

84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 242) on November 13

50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 282) on November 20

80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 17

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Janeta Rozentale: 10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Jada Moore: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.3 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.3 FG% Mya Perry: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (30-for-68)

12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (30-for-68) Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Dyllan Hanna: 3.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 57.1 FG%

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls put up 59.2 points per game (286th in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per contest (124th in college basketball). They have a -32 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Owls are averaging 2.5 more points per game at home (61.3) than on the road (58.8).

Florida Atlantic concedes 55.3 points per game at home, and 65.7 away.

