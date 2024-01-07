Eric Cole is ready for the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua (par-73) in Kapalua, Hawaii from January 4-7. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Eric Cole at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Cole Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Eric Cole Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Cole has shot better than par on 17 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in six rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Cole has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in nine of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 14 times.

Cole has finished in the top five in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Cole finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average four times.

Cole is heading into this tournament with three consecutive top-five placements.

Cole will look to make the cut for the 16th straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 24 -9 275 0 24 6 7 $5.3M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The Sentry Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 73 that registers at 7,596 yards, 595 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Plantation Course at Kapalua, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The average course Cole has played i the last year (7,285 yards) is 311 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,596).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was in the 86th percentile on par 3s at The RSM Classic, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.67-stroke average on the 46 par-4 holes at The RSM Classic was strong, putting him in the 96th percentile of the field.

Cole was better than 47% of the field at The RSM Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.6 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Cole fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, Cole carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.5).

Cole's 19 birdies or better on par-4s at The RSM Classic were more than the field average of 7.1.

In that most recent competition, Cole's performance on the 46 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (compared to the field's better average, 3.4).

Cole finished The RSM Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 10 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.8.

On the 10 par-5s at The RSM Classic, Cole fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.