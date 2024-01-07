Should you wager on David Moore finding his way into the end zone in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will David Moore score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore's four grabs have yielded 86 yards (17.2 per game) and one score. He has been targeted six times.

Moore, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

David Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 12 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Falcons 1 1 11 0 Week 15 @Packers 2 2 68 1 Week 16 Jaguars 1 1 7 0 Week 17 Saints 1 0 0 0

