Will Chris Godwin cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Godwin has posted a 973-yard season thus far (60.8 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, reeling in 77 balls on 123 targets.

Godwin has had a touchdown catch in two of 16 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has one rushing touchdown this season.

Chris Godwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 7 3 45 0 Week 13 Panthers 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Falcons 11 5 53 0 Week 15 @Packers 12 10 155 0 Week 16 Jaguars 10 6 78 0 Week 17 Saints 5 3 81 1

