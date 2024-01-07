Chris Godwin has a tough matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers concede 175.1 passing yards per game, third-best in the league.

Godwin has reeled in 77 balls for 973 total yards (60.8 per game) and two scores on the season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Godwin and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Godwin vs. the Panthers

Godwin vs the Panthers (since 2021): 3 GP / 54.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 54.3 REC YPG / REC TD Carolina has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

17 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Carolina on the season.

The Panthers surrender 175.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Panthers have scored 19 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Panthers' defense is sixth in the NFL in that category.

Watch Buccaneers vs Panthers on Fubo!

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Godwin with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Godwin Receiving Insights

Godwin, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 16 games this season.

Godwin has received 22.9% of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (123 targets).

He has 973 receiving yards on 123 targets to rank 52nd in NFL play with 7.9 yards per target.

In two of 16 games this season, Godwin has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has three total touchdowns this season (8.3% of his team's 36 offensive TDs).

Godwin has been targeted 16 times in the red zone (26.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 12/31/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 3 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/24/2023 Week 16 10 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 10 REC / 155 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.