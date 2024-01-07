When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Cade Otton score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Otton has caught 45 passes on 64 targets for 425 yards and four TDs, averaging 26.6 yards per game.

Otton has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of 15 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Cade Otton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 19 0 Week 2 Bears 6 6 41 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 13 1 Week 6 Lions 2 1 15 0 Week 7 Falcons 6 5 43 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 4 27 0 Week 9 @Texans 9 6 70 2 Week 10 Titans 3 2 10 0 Week 11 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 12 @Colts 4 4 45 0 Week 14 @Falcons 5 2 16 1 Week 15 @Packers 2 2 44 0 Week 16 Jaguars 1 1 7 0 Week 17 Saints 6 2 10 0

