Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Cade Otton has a difficult matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are conceding the third-fewest passing yards in the league, 175.1 per game.

Otton has 425 receiving yards on 45 grabs (64 targets), with four TDs, averaging 26.6 yards per game.

Otton vs. the Panthers

Otton vs the Panthers (since 2021): 3 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Carolina has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 175.1 passing yards the Panthers give up per outing makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Panthers' defense is ranked sixth in the NFL with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Otton Receiving Insights

In seven of 16 games this year, Otton has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Otton has received 11.9% of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (64 targets).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (100th in league play), picking up 425 yards on 64 passes thrown his way.

Otton has had a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has four total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 36 offensive TDs).

With 10 red zone targets, Otton has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/24/2023 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

