NFC South foes meet when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) and the Carolina Panthers (2-14) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers and the Panthers.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 4.5 37.5 -225 +185

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has an average total of 41.6 in their contests this year, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread 10 times over 16 games with a set spread.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).

Tampa Bay has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played seven games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 37.5 points.

Carolina's average game total this season has been 40.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 5-10-1 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have won two, or 12.5%, of the 16 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Carolina has been at least a +185 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 21.2 19 20.3 9 41.6 9 16 Panthers 14.8 31 25.4 30 40.6 7 16

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In Tampa Bay's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

In matchups against divisional opponents, the Buccaneers are scoring 20.4 points per game, while they have an overall season average of 21.2 points per game. From a defensive angle, they are surrendering 18.2 points per game in divisional games compared to 20.3 points per game in all games.

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponents by only 14 points this season (0.9 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 171 points on the year (10.6 per game).

Panthers

Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its past three contests.

In the Panthers' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

The Panthers are scoring fewer points in divisional games (12 per game) than overall (14.8), but also allowing fewer points (20) than overall (25.4).

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponents by just 14 points this season (0.9 points per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 171 points (10.6 per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 40.9 42.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23 22 24 ATS Record 10-6-0 3-5-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 2-6-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-2 4-4

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.6 41.2 40.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23 22.9 23.1 ATS Record 5-10-1 3-3-1 2-7-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 1-6-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-14 2-5 0-9

