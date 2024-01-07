Sportsbooks give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) the edge when they visit the Carolina Panthers (2-14) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in a matchup between NFC South foes at Bank of America Stadium. Tampa Bay is favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 37.5 points has been set for this matchup.

The betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Panthers. As the Panthers prepare for this matchup against the Buccaneers, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-4.5) 37.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buccaneers (-4.5) 37.5 -220 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tampa Bay vs. Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Insights

Tampa Bay has a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Tampa Bay games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (37.5%).

Against the spread, Carolina is 5-10-1 this year.

The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-6) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Carolina has seen five of its 16 games go over the point total.

