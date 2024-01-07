The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) and the Carolina Panthers (2-14) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in a clash of NFC South opponents.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Buccaneers Insights

This year, the Buccaneers put up 4.2 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Panthers give up (25.4).

The Buccaneers average 20.2 more yards per game (318.3) than the Panthers give up per outing (298.1).

This season, Tampa Bay racks up 87.3 rushing yards per game, 35.7 fewer than Carolina allows per outing (123).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (11).

Buccaneers Away Performance

The Buccaneers score more points in away games (24.8 per game) than they do overall (21.2), but they also concede more (23.5 per game) than overall (20.3).

The Buccaneers pick up 319.5 yards per game in away games (1.2 more than overall), and give up 382.3 on the road (29 more than overall).

On the road, the Buccaneers pick up more rushing yards (98 per game) than they do overall (87.3). They also give up fewer rushing yards away from home (88.1) than they do overall (93.1).

The Buccaneers successfully convert 40.4% of third downs on the road (1.4% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 38.8% of third downs in away games (3.5% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 at Green Bay W 34-20 CBS 12/24/2023 Jacksonville W 30-12 CBS 12/31/2023 New Orleans L 23-13 FOX 1/7/2024 at Carolina - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.