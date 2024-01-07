Going into their matchup with the Carolina Panthers (2-14), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) currently are monitoring 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 7 at Bank of America Stadium.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

In their last outing, the Buccaneers lost 23-13 to the New Orleans Saints.

Their last time out, the Panthers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-0.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Baker Mayfield QB Ribs Questionable Tristan Wirfs OT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Jake Camarda P Knee Questionable Carlton Davis CB Concussion Questionable K.J. Britt LB Calf Doubtful Shaquil Barrett OLB Groin Full Participation In Practice Ko Kieft TE Shoulder Questionable Trey Palmer WR Hip Questionable Mike Greene DL Calf Out Kaevon Merriweather S Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Rakim Jarrett WR Quadricep Questionable Cam Gill OLB Knee Questionable

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Eddy Pineiro K Hamstring Doubtful Tae Davis LB Illness Questionable Troy Hill CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jaycee Horn CB Toe Questionable Johnny Hekker P Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Brian Burns OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice Marquis Haynes OLB Concussion Out Darrell Demont Chark Jr. WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Moton OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Cade Mays OG Finger Doubtful Bryce Young QB Back Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Buccaneers Season Insights

The Buccaneers are putting up 318.3 yards per game offensively this season (23rd in NFL), and they are surrendering 353.3 yards per game (25th) on defense.

The Buccaneers are compiling 21.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, giving up 20.3 points per contest.

Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense that ranks worst in the NFL (260.3 passing yards allowed per game), the Buccaneers have played better on offense, ranking 15th in the NFL by averaging 231.1 passing yards per game.

Tampa Bay ranks second-worst in rushing offense (87.3 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking sixth with 93.1 rushing yards allowed per contest.

With 24 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (10th in NFL), the Buccaneers' +6 turnover margin ranks ninth in the league.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-4)

Buccaneers (-4) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-225), Panthers (+180)

Buccaneers (-225), Panthers (+180) Total: 36.5 points

