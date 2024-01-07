Going into their matchup with the Carolina Panthers (2-14), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) currently are monitoring 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 7 at Bank of America Stadium.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

In their last outing, the Buccaneers lost 23-13 to the New Orleans Saints.

Their last time out, the Panthers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-0.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Baker Mayfield QB Ribs Questionable
Tristan Wirfs OT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice
Jake Camarda P Knee Questionable
Carlton Davis CB Concussion Questionable
K.J. Britt LB Calf Doubtful
Shaquil Barrett OLB Groin Full Participation In Practice
Ko Kieft TE Shoulder Questionable
Trey Palmer WR Hip Questionable
Mike Greene DL Calf Out
Kaevon Merriweather S Thigh Limited Participation In Practice
Rakim Jarrett WR Quadricep Questionable
Cam Gill OLB Knee Questionable

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Miles Sanders RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Eddy Pineiro K Hamstring Doubtful
Tae Davis LB Illness Questionable
Troy Hill CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice
Jaycee Horn CB Toe Questionable
Johnny Hekker P Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Brian Burns OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Marquis Haynes OLB Concussion Out
Darrell Demont Chark Jr. WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice
Taylor Moton OT Knee Full Participation In Practice
Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Cade Mays OG Finger Doubtful
Bryce Young QB Back Full Participation In Practice

Buccaneers Season Insights

  • The Buccaneers are putting up 318.3 yards per game offensively this season (23rd in NFL), and they are surrendering 353.3 yards per game (25th) on defense.
  • The Buccaneers are compiling 21.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, giving up 20.3 points per contest.
  • Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense that ranks worst in the NFL (260.3 passing yards allowed per game), the Buccaneers have played better on offense, ranking 15th in the NFL by averaging 231.1 passing yards per game.
  • Tampa Bay ranks second-worst in rushing offense (87.3 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking sixth with 93.1 rushing yards allowed per contest.
  • With 24 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (10th in NFL), the Buccaneers' +6 turnover margin ranks ninth in the league.

  • Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-4)
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers (-225), Panthers (+180)
  • Total: 36.5 points

