Buccaneers vs. Panthers Injury Report — Week 18
Going into their matchup with the Carolina Panthers (2-14), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) currently are monitoring 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 7 at Bank of America Stadium.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Watch the Bucs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
In their last outing, the Buccaneers lost 23-13 to the New Orleans Saints.
Their last time out, the Panthers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-0.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Tristan Wirfs
|OT
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jake Camarda
|P
|Knee
|Questionable
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|K.J. Britt
|LB
|Calf
|Doubtful
|Shaquil Barrett
|OLB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ko Kieft
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
|Mike Greene
|DL
|Calf
|Out
|Kaevon Merriweather
|S
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Cam Gill
|OLB
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Tae Davis
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Johnny Hekker
|P
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Concussion
|Out
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|WR
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|LB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cade Mays
|OG
|Finger
|Doubtful
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
Rep the Buccaneers or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buccaneers Season Insights
- The Buccaneers are putting up 318.3 yards per game offensively this season (23rd in NFL), and they are surrendering 353.3 yards per game (25th) on defense.
- The Buccaneers are compiling 21.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth, giving up 20.3 points per contest.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense that ranks worst in the NFL (260.3 passing yards allowed per game), the Buccaneers have played better on offense, ranking 15th in the NFL by averaging 231.1 passing yards per game.
- Tampa Bay ranks second-worst in rushing offense (87.3 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking sixth with 93.1 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- With 24 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (10th in NFL), the Buccaneers' +6 turnover margin ranks ninth in the league.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-4)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-225), Panthers (+180)
- Total: 36.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.