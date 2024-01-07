The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Buccaneers will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Buccaneers are putting up 21.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank ninth, surrendering 20.3 points per contest. The Panthers have been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-worst in points (14.8 per game) and third-worst in points surrendered (25.4 per game).

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (-4.5) Over (37.5) Buccaneers 26, Panthers 15

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Buccaneers Betting Info

The Buccaneers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Tampa Bay games have hit the over six out of 16 times this season.

The average total for Buccaneers games this season has been 41.6, 4.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Panthers Betting Info

The Panthers have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Carolina has compiled a 5-10-1 record against the spread this year.

The Panthers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in six opportunities).

So far this year, five of Carolina's 16 games with a set number have hit the over.

The average total points scored in Panthers games this year (37.5) is 3.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 21.2 20.3 17.6 17.1 24.8 23.5 Carolina 14.8 25.4 15.3 22 14.3 28.1

