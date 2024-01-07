The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) will face off against NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers (2-14), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is set at 36.5 in the outing.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Buccaneers have had the lead four times, have been behind 10 times, and have been knotted up two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Panthers have led after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in eight games, and have been tied after the first quarter in seven games .

2nd Quarter

In 16 games this year, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter seven times, lost seven times, and tied two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging seven points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored 12 times, and been knotted up one time in 16 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Buccaneers have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Tampa Bay is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 16 games this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored five times, and tied six times.

4th Quarter

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Panthers have won the fourth quarter in seven games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Buccaneers have had the lead seven times (6-1 in those games), have been losing seven times (1-6), and have been tied two times (1-1).

At the completion of the first half, the Panthers have had the lead two times (0-2 in those games), have been losing 13 times (2-11), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

2nd Half

In 16 games this season, the Buccaneers have won the second half seven times, lost seven times, and tied two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10.9 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games (2-5 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (0-6), and they've tied in the second half in three games (0-3).

