Check out best bets for when NFC South foes match up as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) and the Carolina Panthers (2-14) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Buccaneers vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Buccaneers vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Buccaneers favored by four, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (10.9 points). Put your money on the Buccaneers.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Buccaneers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 3-2 in those games.

Tampa Bay has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Panthers have won two, or 12.5%, of the 16 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Carolina has been at least a +185 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Who will win? The Buccaneers or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 18 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (-4)



Tampa Bay (-4) The Buccaneers are 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

Tampa Bay has not covered the spread when they are at least 4-point favorites (0-1).

The Panthers have put together a 5-10-1 record against the spread this year.

Carolina has an ATS record of 1-6 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Buccaneers vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) Tampa Bay and Carolina combine to average 1.0 less point per game than the total of 37 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.7 more points per game (45.7) than this game's total of 37 points.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Buccaneers' 16 games with a set total.

Panthers games have hit the over in five out of 16 opportunities (31.2%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Rachaad White Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 16 57.2 6 33.2 3

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 15 185.5 11 15.3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.