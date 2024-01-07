Which basketball team is on top of the Big 12? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Texas

Current Record: 15-1 | Projected Record: 30-1

15-1 | 30-1 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 70-49 vs West Virginia

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: TCU

TCU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: LHN

2. Baylor

Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 28-1

14-0 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st

61st Last Game: W 87-58 vs Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas

@ Kansas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Kansas State

Current Record: 15-1 | Projected Record: 27-4

15-1 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th

56th Last Game: W 72-56 vs UCF

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. West Virginia

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 24-5

13-1 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th

156th Last Game: L 70-49 vs Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Iowa State

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

10-4 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th

36th Last Game: W 80-75 vs BYU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: West Virginia

West Virginia Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. TCU

Current Record: 14-2 | Projected Record: 20-10

14-2 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th

194th Last Game: L 67-59 vs Oklahoma State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: LHN

7. Oklahoma

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

9-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th

45th Last Game: W 77-64 vs Cincinnati

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Kansas

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-14

7-7 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 73-64 vs Texas Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Baylor

Baylor Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

9-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th

38th Last Game: W 67-59 vs TCU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Texas Tech

Texas Tech Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

10. Texas Tech

Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 20-11

13-3 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th

111th Last Game: W 73-64 vs Kansas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oklahoma State

@ Oklahoma State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

11. UCF

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 11-16

9-4 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th

97th Last Game: L 72-56 vs Kansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

12. Cincinnati

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-19

8-6 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th

48th Last Game: L 77-64 vs Oklahoma

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UCF

UCF Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

13. Houston

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

9-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th

118th Last Game: L 87-58 vs Baylor

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: BYU

BYU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

14. BYU

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 12-19

10-6 | 12-19 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th

150th Last Game: L 80-75 vs Iowa State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game