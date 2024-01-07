Who’s the Best Team in the Big 12? See our Weekly Big 12 Power Rankings
Find out how every Big 12 team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Big 12 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Houston
- Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 30-1
- Odds to Win Big 12: +200
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
- Last Game: W 89-55 vs West Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. BYU
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 29-3
- Odds to Win Big 12: +900
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
- Last Game: L 71-60 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Baylor
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Kansas
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Odds to Win Big 12: +200
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 83-81 vs TCU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCF
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Iowa State
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win Big 12: +2500
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
- Last Game: L 71-63 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Opponent: Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Baylor
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win Big 12: +700
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
- Last Game: W 75-70 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Opponent: BYU
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Oklahoma
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +1000
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
- Last Game: W 71-63 vs Iowa State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ TCU
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Texas Tech
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win Big 12: +2000
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
- Last Game: W 78-67 vs Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: Oklahoma State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. TCU
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +2000
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
- Last Game: L 83-81 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Oklahoma
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Cincinnati
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
- Last Game: W 71-60 vs BYU
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Texas
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
- Last Game: L 78-67 vs Texas Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Oklahoma State
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Big 12: +20000
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
- Last Game: L 75-70 vs Baylor
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas Tech
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Kansas State
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
- Last Game: W 77-52 vs UCF
Next Game
- Opponent: @ West Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. UCF
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win Big 12: +20000
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
- Last Game: L 77-52 vs Kansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: Kansas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. West Virginia
- Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Odds to Win Big 12: +25000
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 89-55 vs Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: Kansas State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
