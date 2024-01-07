Will Baker Mayfield Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 18?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers are scheduled to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.
Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mayfield has collected 156 yards (9.8 per game) on 57 attempts with one touchdown.
- Mayfield has one rushing TD this season.
Baker Mayfield Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|27
|42
|275
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|25
|42
|237
|2
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|21
|30
|265
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|18
|29
|278
|2
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|29
|45
|246
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|20
|30
|199
|2
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 13
|Panthers
|14
|29
|202
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@Falcons
|14
|29
|144
|2
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Week 15
|@Packers
|22
|28
|381
|4
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|26
|35
|283
|2
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|22
|33
|309
|2
|2
|1
|-1
|0
