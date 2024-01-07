Baker Mayfield will be facing the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Mayfield has passed for 3,907 yards (244.2 yards per game) this season while completing 64.4% of his passes for 28 touchdowns and 10 picks. On the ground, Mayfield has rushed 57 times for 156 yards and one TD, averaging 9.8 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mayfield and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mayfield vs. the Panthers

Mayfield vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 202 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 202 PASS YPG / PASS TD Not a single opposing quarterback has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Carolina this season.

11 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Panthers this season.

Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Carolina in 2023.

The Panthers have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The pass defense of the Panthers is allowing 175.1 yards per outing this season, which ranks third in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have allowed 19 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks sixth in the league.

Watch Buccaneers vs Panthers on Fubo!

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 225.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mayfield with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield has exceeded his passing yards prop total in 10 of 16 opportunities this season.

The Buccaneers pass on 56.7% of their plays and run on 43.3%. They are 19th in NFL play in points scored.

Mayfield's 7.3 yards per attempt rank ninth in the NFL.

Mayfield has thrown for a touchdown in 15 of 16 games this year, with more than one TD pass 10 times.

He has 80.6% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (29).

Mayfield has passed 59 times out of his 534 total attempts while in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 6.5 (-118)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

Mayfield has one rushing touchdown this season in 16 games played.

He has 13 red zone rushing carries (22.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 12/31/2023 Week 17 22-for-33 / 309 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/24/2023 Week 16 26-for-35 / 283 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 22-for-28 / 381 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 14-for-29 / 144 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 14-for-29 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.