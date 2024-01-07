Baker Mayfield Week 18 Preview vs. the Panthers
Baker Mayfield will be facing the third-best passing defense in the NFL when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Mayfield has passed for 3,907 yards (244.2 yards per game) this season while completing 64.4% of his passes for 28 touchdowns and 10 picks. On the ground, Mayfield has rushed 57 times for 156 yards and one TD, averaging 9.8 yards per game.
Mayfield vs. the Panthers
- Mayfield vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 202 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Not a single opposing quarterback has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Carolina this season.
- 11 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Panthers this season.
- Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Carolina in 2023.
- The Panthers have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.
- The pass defense of the Panthers is allowing 175.1 yards per outing this season, which ranks third in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have allowed 19 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks sixth in the league.
Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Panthers
- Passing Yards: 225.5 (-115)
Mayfield Passing Insights
- Mayfield has exceeded his passing yards prop total in 10 of 16 opportunities this season.
- The Buccaneers pass on 56.7% of their plays and run on 43.3%. They are 19th in NFL play in points scored.
- Mayfield's 7.3 yards per attempt rank ninth in the NFL.
- Mayfield has thrown for a touchdown in 15 of 16 games this year, with more than one TD pass 10 times.
- He has 80.6% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (29).
- Mayfield has passed 59 times out of his 534 total attempts while in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).
Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Panthers
- Rushing Yards: 6.5 (-118)
Mayfield Rushing Insights
- Mayfield has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 16 opportunities (43.8%).
- Mayfield has one rushing touchdown this season in 16 games played.
- He has 13 red zone rushing carries (22.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).
Mayfield's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Saints
|12/31/2023
|Week 17
|22-for-33 / 309 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|12/24/2023
|Week 16
|26-for-35 / 283 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|12/17/2023
|Week 15
|22-for-28 / 381 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|12/10/2023
|Week 14
|14-for-29 / 144 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Panthers
|12/3/2023
|Week 13
|14-for-29 / 202 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs
