Will Baker Mayfield Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Baker Mayfield did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Mayfield's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Baker Mayfield and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mayfield's season stats include 3,907 passing yards (244.2 per game). He is 344-for-534 (64.4%), with 28 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions, and has 57 carries for 156 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Mayfield's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Baker Mayfield Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Robert Woods
- Click Here for Noah Brown
- Click Here for Zack Moss
- Click Here for Zay Flowers
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Mayfield 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|344
|534
|64.4%
|3,907
|28
|10
|7.3
|57
|156
|1
Mayfield Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|27
|42
|275
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|25
|42
|237
|2
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|21
|30
|265
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|18
|29
|278
|2
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|29
|45
|246
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|20
|30
|199
|2
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 13
|Panthers
|14
|29
|202
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 14
|@Falcons
|14
|29
|144
|2
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Week 15
|@Packers
|22
|28
|381
|4
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|26
|35
|283
|2
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Week 17
|Saints
|22
|33
|309
|2
|2
|1
|-1
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.