Baker Mayfield did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Mayfield's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Mayfield's season stats include 3,907 passing yards (244.2 per game). He is 344-for-534 (64.4%), with 28 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions, and has 57 carries for 156 yards one touchdown.

Baker Mayfield Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

Week 18 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mayfield 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 344 534 64.4% 3,907 28 10 7.3 57 156 1

Mayfield Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 21 34 173 2 0 8 11 0 Week 2 Bears 26 34 317 1 0 6 17 0 Week 3 Eagles 15 25 146 1 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Saints 25 32 246 3 1 8 31 0 Week 6 Lions 19 37 206 0 1 2 6 0 Week 7 Falcons 27 42 275 1 1 3 32 0 Week 8 @Bills 25 42 237 2 0 3 19 0 Week 9 @Texans 21 30 265 2 0 4 4 0 Week 10 Titans 18 29 278 2 1 3 12 0 Week 11 @49ers 29 45 246 1 1 3 5 0 Week 12 @Colts 20 30 199 2 1 3 14 0 Week 13 Panthers 14 29 202 1 1 2 -2 0 Week 14 @Falcons 14 29 144 2 0 3 3 1 Week 15 @Packers 22 28 381 4 0 2 -2 0 Week 16 Jaguars 26 35 283 2 0 5 5 0 Week 17 Saints 22 33 309 2 2 1 -1 0

