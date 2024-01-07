Who is the team to beat at the top of the ACC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Duke

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 27-4

11-3 | 27-4 Odds to Win ACC: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th

57th Last Game: W 67-59 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. North Carolina

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 27-4

11-3 | 27-4 Odds to Win ACC: +175

+175 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 65-55 vs Clemson

Next Game

Opponent: @ NC State

@ NC State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Clemson

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

11-3 | 25-6 Odds to Win ACC: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 65-55 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Wake Forest

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

11-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win ACC: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 37th

37th Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: W 86-82 vs Miami (FL)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 23-8

11-3 | 23-8 Odds to Win ACC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: L 86-82 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Opponent: Louisville

Louisville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 20-11

10-5 | 20-11 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th

130th Last Game: W 83-70 vs Louisville

Next Game

Opponent: Duke

Duke Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. NC State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 18-13

11-3 | 18-13 Odds to Win ACC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: W 76-60 vs Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Virginia

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 17-14

11-4 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: L 76-60 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Boston College

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-14

10-4 | 17-14 Odds to Win ACC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 95-87 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Syracuse

@ Syracuse Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Syracuse

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-13

10-4 | 17-13 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 86-66 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: Boston College

Boston College Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 16-15

9-5 | 16-15 Odds to Win ACC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: L 77-74 vs Florida State

Next Game

Opponent: Clemson

Clemson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Florida State

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 13-18

8-6 | 13-18 Odds to Win ACC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: W 77-74 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-19

8-6 | 12-19 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

41st Last Game: L 95-87 vs Boston College

Next Game

Opponent: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Notre Dame

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-25

6-9 | 6-25 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 143rd

143rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 67-59 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Tech

@ Georgia Tech Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

15. Louisville

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-25

5-9 | 6-25 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: L 83-70 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game