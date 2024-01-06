On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Victor Hedman going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hedman stats and insights

  • In six of 38 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken five shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus 14 assists.
  • Hedman's shooting percentage is 7.6%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Wild 1 1 0 27:03 Away W 4-1
1/2/2024 Jets 2 0 2 29:14 Away L 4-2
12/31/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 29:52 Home W 4-3
12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:55 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 26:47 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:32 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 0 3 23:36 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 27:35 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:41 Away L 4-2
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.