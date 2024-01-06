The Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (9-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Addition Financial Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
UCF vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score 21.5 more points per game (77.5) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (56.0).
  • Kansas State is 14-1 when it scores more than 56.0 points.
  • UCF is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 77.5 points.
  • The Knights record 66.8 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 50.5 the Wildcats give up.
  • UCF is 8-3 when scoring more than 50.5 points.
  • When Kansas State gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 14-0.
  • The Knights shoot 42.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Wildcats concede defensively.
  • The Wildcats shoot 48.0% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Knights allow.

UCF Leaders

  • Kaitlin Peterson: 19.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80)
  • Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 50.6 FG%
  • Laila Jewett: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 56.4 3PT% (22-for-39)
  • Mya Burns: 10.7 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Morgan State W 67-41 Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ Oklahoma L 69-52 Lloyd Noble Center
1/3/2024 Oklahoma State L 68-61 Addition Financial Arena
1/6/2024 Kansas State - Addition Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
1/13/2024 West Virginia - Addition Financial Arena

