The Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (9-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Addition Financial Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score 21.5 more points per game (77.5) than the Knights allow their opponents to score (56.0).

Kansas State is 14-1 when it scores more than 56.0 points.

UCF is 9-3 when it allows fewer than 77.5 points.

The Knights record 66.8 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 50.5 the Wildcats give up.

UCF is 8-3 when scoring more than 50.5 points.

When Kansas State gives up fewer than 66.8 points, it is 14-0.

The Knights shoot 42.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 48.0% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Knights allow.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80)

19.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80) Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 50.6 FG%

8.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 50.6 FG% Laila Jewett: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 56.4 3PT% (22-for-39)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 56.4 3PT% (22-for-39) Mya Burns: 10.7 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

10.7 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Schedule