The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

UCF vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -3.5 139.5

Knights Betting Records & Stats

UCF's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in six of 11 outings.

UCF's average game total this season has been 142.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, UCF has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

Kansas State (6-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 4.5% less often than UCF (6-5-0) this season.

UCF vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 8 66.7% 75.8 154.4 69.4 133.6 148.2 UCF 6 54.5% 78.6 154.4 64.2 133.6 140.3

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Big 12 play, the Wildcats were 12-7-0 last season.

The Knights' 78.6 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 69.4 the Wildcats give up.

UCF has put together a 6-3 ATS record and an 8-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

UCF vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 6-6-0 3-5 5-7-0 UCF 6-5-0 0-1 6-5-0

UCF vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State UCF 15-1 Home Record 11-6 4-7 Away Record 5-7 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

